DAZN Announces Canelo vs. Kovalev Will Start After UFC 244 Ends

DAZN has decided not to go head-to-head with UFC 244 tomorrow night, which will be headlined by Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev is scheduled for tomorrow night as well, where the Mexican boxing star jumps up to light heavyweight to take on Kovalev for the WBO title. Many combat sports fans were worried they wouldn’t be able to watch both. However, DAZN has announced that Canelo vs. Kovalev won’t start until after the Masvidal vs. Diaz main event ends.

DAZN EVP of North America Joe Markowski released the following statement to MMA Fighting.

“We saw Dana’s comments about staggering the start times, and we completely agreed. It’s a huge night for combat sports fans, and they should be able to see both main events live. It was an easy decision.”

With this, Alvarez vs. Kovalev should have a start time of around 1:00 a.m. ET tomorrow night. The action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a great way to end an already stacked night of combat sports.

What do you think about DAZN deciding not to start Alvarez vs. Kovalev until after UFC 244?