Dana White Says Boxing ‘Might Be So Broken, It Can’t Be Fixed’

Dana White has been promising to get into the boxing business for quite some time, and now has hired someone to run Zuffa boxing. He has promised that it will “fix” boxing and make the best fighters fight the best, like the UFC.

White still admits boxing is in trouble as evident by who Tyson Fury is fighting next. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“Right there is one of the biggest problems with the sport of boxing,” White told Helen Yee when asked about the popular heavyweight Tyson Fury’s next opponent, Otto Wallin, a man who doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page. “You’ve got a guy like Tyson Fury who comes off this amazing fight with Deontay Wilder.

“It was a good fight, people loved the fight, and people were excited about it, and what happens? It ends in a draw and they don’t rematch. Or they don’t fight one of the other big two. How does that happen? How is that even possible?

“Again, that’s the sport and it’s one of the really not only bad things about the sport it’s one of the really stupid things about boxing. Everybody wants to fight over their little tiny piece of turf when realistically if they did things the right way, there’s tons of money for everybody. Everybody would make a lot of money, more fans would get involved, there’d be more media coverage, and the list goes on and on.”

For White, after really dissecting boxing as of late, he says it may be too broken to fix. Regardless, that won’t stop White and company from trying.

“It is what it is,” White said. “I’m not acting like I’m Mr. I’m-Gonna-Come-In-And-Save-Everybody-And-Fix-Everything. I don’t know if it can be fixed. It might be so broken that it can’t be fixed. I don’t know the answer to that but we’re gonna try.”

Do you think Zuffa boxing will have an impact on the boxing landscape?