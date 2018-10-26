Dana White Teases Launching Zuffa Boxing Soon

Dana White teases launching his Zuffa Boxing promotion sooner rather than later, which marks the latest update on his boxing venture. The latest news that fight fans heard about the promotion came a few months ago. This was when White was briefly linked to heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. However, that got dismissed by the UFC boss quickly.

2018 is nearly in the books and the UFC President has yet to get Zuffa Boxing off the ground. Keep in mind that Zuffa Boxing or White has yet to announce any signed fighters, upcoming events or television deals. In the meantime, White can stay focused on the UFC.

Obviously, things have not gone to plan for White with this venture, which is expected. This is considering that he’s still at the helm of the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion. White provided the latest update in a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. This is where White stated that plans are still ongoing in order to get Zuffa Boxing off the ground.

“I had a meeting in LA yesterday. We are continuing to move forward. We will absolutely, positively be in the boxing business,” White said (H/T to Bloody Elbow).

Dana White Has Big Plans

The UFC boss continued by stating that he just bought a building next door to the UFC headquarters where they have big plans.

“Soon,” White replied when asked about a timeframe. “I just bought the building next door here. We’re building a $12 million facility. We’ll basically have our own arena.”

Those big plans are to hold any kind of fights you can think of. This is from boxing to MMA to even kickboxing. Impressive.

“We’ll be able to put fights right here next door and air them live anywhere in the world. I can do MMA fights, I can do boxing, I can do kickboxing, I can do jiu-jitsu. I can do all kinds of different fights and tournaments. We’re going to do a lot of things.”

This led to Okamoto bringing up former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin being a free agent due to HBO getting out of boxing. Thus, when asked about, White sort of avoided the question, which is fine. However, he did note that he wants to sign top names and elite contenders.