Chris Leben Receives Replacement Opponent At BKFC 6

Chris Leben is going to have to adjust his gameplan after receiving a new opponent for his next bare-knuckle boxing bout.

The former UFC star was initially supposed to fight Brennan Ward. However, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) officials announced Wednesday that Ward had to pull out. The reason for Ward’s withdrawal was not disclosed. Now, Dakota Cochrane steps up to fight the former UFC middleweight standout at BKFC 6.

Leben has had some hard times after he decided to call it quits in January of 2014, ending a 12-year long career that included 22 fights in the UFC. Following that decision, he was ordered to 120 days in jail.

He was convicted of breaking and entering his ex-wife’s apartment, possession of illegal firearms, and violating a court order held by Kaleena Leben. He started his sentence back in September of 2015 but was later released.

However, things were looking up for him as he signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA, but Leben’s comeback was cut short after doctors found a severe medical condition that left him with just 18 percent of normal blood flow to his heart. This was a life-threatening abnormality to the left ventricle of his heart that was oversized, misshapen, and not operating properly. He never fought in Bellator as a result.

Leben signed with BKFC and beat Justin Baesman earlier this year by KO. BKFC 6 is slated to take place from Tampa, Florida, on June 22. It will be headlined by former two-division boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi and former UFC fighter Artem Lobov.