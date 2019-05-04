Canelo vs. Jacobs Salaries: Alvarez Banks Massive Payday In Las Vegas

Spread the word!













One of the most anticipated boxing match-ups of the year will go down when WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) meets IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs tonight (Sat., May 4, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Canelo vs. Jacobs will also see some major cash being handed out to the headliners.

Alvarez will look to win his third middleweight title in the pivotal match-up. The bad blood between the two fighters was kicked into overdrive due to things getting a bit physical at yesterday’s weigh-ins.

With the action set to be heated, both fighters are set to earn some substantial paydays as a result. According to ESPN’s Dan Rafael, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) revealed Alvarez will earn a massive $35 million for the fight. The bout is the second fight of Canelo’s 11-fight contract with streaming service DAZN.

Jacobs also has a deal with DAZN. Because of that deal, Jacobs is guaranteed more than $10 million for the fight even though his officially announced purse is only $2.5 million. ‘Miracle Man’ won the IBF middleweight title last fall by handing Serhiy Derevianchenko his first-ever defeat.

The full Canelo vs. Jacobs salaries can be seen below.

Canelo vs. Jacobs Full Salaries:

Canelo Alvarez: $35,000,000

vs. Daniel Jacobs: $2,500,000

Vergil Ortiz Jr.: $75,000

vs. Mauricio Herrera: $75,000

Joseph Diaz Jr.: $100,000

vs. Freddy Fonseca: $10,000

Lamont Roach: $75,000

vs. Jonathan Oquendo: $50,000

Sadam Ali: $150,000

vs. Anthony Young: $45,000

John Ryder: $100,000

vs. Bilal Akkawy: $30,000