Canelo Alvarez & Daniel Jacobs Get Physical During Weigh-In Staredown

Spread the word!













Tomorrow night (Sat., May 4, 2019), WBC and WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will fight IBF middleweight king Daniel Jacobs live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both fighters made weight earlier today (160 pounds) and then came the faceoffs. The staredowns started normal enough, but then the pugilists got a little too close to each other and this happened (courtesy of Twitter):

Save it for the ring gentleman. It all goes down in just about 24 hours. While most people are picking Alvarez to win his second straight fight since signing with DAZN, the “Miracle Man” talks a good game.

Here’s how Jacobs reacted to the scuffle:

Dont miss the action tomorrow night on DAZN.