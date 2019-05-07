Canelo Alvarez Happy His ‘Fan’ Gennady Golovkin Came To See Him Fight

Spread the word!













The feud between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is far from over.

Alvarez added another title to his middleweight collection this past weekend (Sat. May 4, 2019). He defeated Daniel Jacobs for the IBF middleweight title of the world. In attendance for the fight was former Alvarez foe Gennady Golovkin. “GGG” was not impressed by his rival’s performance inside the ring.

In response, Alvarez said he’s glad his “fan” was in attendance to watch him fight (via Boxing Scene):

“It ‘s good that he comes to see me, it’s good that he’s my fan. I’m grateful to have won, there’s more work to do and we’re going to get even stronger,” Canelo said.



Alvarez and Golovkin first met back in September of 2017. Both men fought hard after 12 rounds, but the public consensus was that Golovkin had out-classed the Mexican star enough to earn the decision. However, fans were shocked when a Split Draw decision was read.

They rematched a year later, with a much closer fight after 12 rounds. This time, Alvarez was awarded the Majority Decision win, in another controversial ruling. It remains to be seen what’s next for Alvarez, but a rematch with Golovkin is very much in play. As for “GGG,” he will face Steve Rolls from Madison Square Garden on June 8.