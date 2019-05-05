Gennady Golovkin Unimpressed With ‘Boring’ Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Fight

Spread the word!













Former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin was not impressed with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight on Saturday night.

Alvarez defeated Jacobs via unanimous decision (115-113×2, 116-112) to retain his WBA and WBC middleweight titles. He also won the IBF title in the process.

The Mexican dominated the first part of the contest before Jacobs slowly started mounting a comeback. However, Alvarez did enough and ended the fight strong to ultimately prevail.

Golovkin was ringside during the fight and having fought both competitors, expected more from them.

I saw no emotions, nothing special today. It was a nice sparring match. Boring. They should have given more to the fans. #CaneloJacobs pic.twitter.com/onBjjV9L1q — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) May 5, 2019

Golovkin controversially lost his middleweight titles to Alvarez when they met in their rematch in September.

Their first meeting a year earlier was also controversially deemed a split decision draw, with many believing “GGG” had done enough to win both fights.

Regardless, Golovkin will return to action June 8 at New York’s Madison Square Garden when he takes on Steve Rolls. A win over the Canadian could set up a highly-lucrative trilogy fight with Alvarez soon after.

But what do you think of Golovkin’s assessment? Watch the highlights of the fight and let us know your thoughts.