Canelo Alvarez Facing Sergey Kovalev For WBO Light Heavyweight Title

Spread the word!













Canelo Alvarez will be jumping up another weight class for his next fight. The Mexican star is heading to light heavyweight to take on Sergey Kovalev for the Russian’s WBO light heavyweight title.

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger made the news official. The fight will be streamed on DAZN and will take place on November 2. For mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, that’s the same night as UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden on pay-per-view (PPV), which will be headlined by Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in a welterweight scrap.

No venue has been decided on for the contest, but it will be taking place from Las Vegas. Alvarez has remained undefeated since suffering his first and only defeat inside the ring back in 2013 to Floyd Mayweather Jr. He now holds a record of 51-1-2. He’ll take on Kovalev, the 36-year-old champion who is currently on a two-fight win streak.

Sources tell The Athletic that Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev are finalizing a deal to meet in a light heavyweight title fight streamed on DAZN after weeks of talks. The fight, which will be announced in the next week, is expected to take place Nov. 2 at Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena September 7, 2019

Correction: It won’t take place at T-Mobile with the Golden Knights playing that night, but it will be in Las Vegas https://t.co/5B8iGDnoR8 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 7, 2019

Kovalev was undefeated until 2016 when he was bested by Andre Ward in back-to-back bouts. After that, he racked up a two-fight win streak before Eleider Álvarez pulled off a shocking upset win over the Russian in August of 2018, finishing Kovalev in the seventh round of their first meeting.

The loss was avenged this past February by Kovalev, who won via unanimous decision. He made it two in a row against Anthony Yarde with an 11th round knockout win late last month. Now, Kovalev hopes to become the first man to defeat Alvarez inside the ring since Mayweather did so several years ago.

What do you think about the matchup between Alvarez and Kovalev?