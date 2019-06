Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. June 22, 2019) Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi met in bare-knuckle competition.

The pair headlined BKFC 6 from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida. Lobov, an ex-UFC fighter, defeated former boxing World Champion Malignaggi in bare-knuckle competition. Now that the dust has settled, the fighters will get to speak their minds on the event.

Check out the BKFC 6 post-fight press conference here (courtesy of MMA Fighting):