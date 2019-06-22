BKFC 6 Results: Malignaggi vs. Lobov

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) Bare-Knuckle FC 6 takes place from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida.

In the main event of the evening, a bad-blood rivalry comes to a head when former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi takes on Artem Lobov. The pair’s feud has been brewing for months now, and they’ll finally get to settle their differences in bare-knuckle action.

Also, in the co-main event, former UFC fighter Chris Leben faces off against Dakota Cochrane. BKFC has put together a tremendous card for their pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Check out LowKickMMA’s BKFC 6 results here below:

Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET/FITE TV PPV):

Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov

Chris Leben vs. Dakota Cochrane

Reginald Barnett Jr vs. Johnny Bedford

Tom Shoaff vs. Julian Lane

Joey Beltran vs. Jamie Campbell

Joe Riggs vs. Walber Barros

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Travis Thompson

Elvin Leon Brito vs. Jim Alers

David Mundell vs. Drew Lipton

Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET/Facebook Live):

Jared Hayes vs. Chris Boffil

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of BKFC 6 begins at 8:00 p.m. ET**