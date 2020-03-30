Billy Joe Saunders Boxing License Suspended After Video Promoting Domestic Abuse

Spread the word!













Super-middleweight world boxing champion Billy Joe Saunders has had his boxing license suspended for posting an ill-advised joke video in which he teaches men how to beat women.

The video posted by Saunders was clearly intended to be funny but massively missed the mark. In the clip, he is seen hitting a punching bag and telling his viewers this is what to do if your wife is annoying you during the lockdown.

After receiving backlash for posting the video Saunders took to Twitter to apologise to anyone who may have been offended by the video, he said.

“I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself I have a Daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be end well. Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed x.”

Eddie Hearn who promotes Saunders has since come out and slammed his fighter for posting such a disgraceful video, he told TalkSport. “I was appalled really. It was so idiotic, it was so frustrating because I know Billy well. It’s one step forward, four steps back with Billy Joe Saunders and it is frustrating.

“You just can’t do it, especially when you’re in your position. It’s unacceptable for Joe Bloggs down the street to do it. It’s much more unacceptable for a world champion boxer to be doing it.

“Thinking you’re having a laugh, or not having a laugh, young people are watching that video. People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video. You cannot do it, it’s unacceptable.” (Transcribed by Sky Sports)

The BBBofC have now acted reacted to the video by releasing the following statement. “The British Boxing Board of Control having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media have suspended his boxer’s license pending a hearing under the Board’s misconduct regulation, a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible.”

This is not the first time Saunders has found himself in hot water for his actions on social media. In 2018 Saunders was fined £100,000 by the BBBofC for posting a video in which he tells a woman he will give her £150 worth of drugs to perform a sex act.

Should Billy-Joe Saunders have had his boxing license taken for posting an ill-advised joke?