Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight Rematch Booked For BKFC 9

Artem Lobov and Jason Knight’s first bare knuckle fight at BKFC 5 was a huge success. And they will now be running things back again.

The promotion today announced that the pair would rematch in the main event of BKFC 9 which takes place November 16 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. Like the first bout, it will take place with a 146-pound limit.

October 9, 2019

Lobov, of course, won the first fight in April earlier this year via unanimous decision in a close back-and-forth encounter. The two have teased a rematch since.

“The Russian Hammer” would take part in bare knuckle action again when he outpointed former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi in a grudge match at BKFC 6 in June. Knight, meanwhile, was supposed to face fellow UFC veteran Leonard Garcia at BKFC 7. However, he had to pull out through injury.

More fights and updates regarding BKFC 9 are expected in the coming weeks.

