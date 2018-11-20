Manny Pacquiao Returns To The Ring In January

“The Pacman” is ready to make his return to the squared circle.

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao will make his return to the boxing ring on January 19th from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will be facing former four-division champion Adrien Broner.

The event will air on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV), and tickets go on sale November 24th and start at as low as $100. Pacquiao had this to say about his return next year (via Bloody Elbow):

”I have missed fighting in Las Vegas, it has been a second home to me,” Pacquiao said. “Returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena to defend my world title against Adrien Broner is an exciting way to stage my homecoming. “Adrien is a tough opponent with an accomplished record. But if I have learned one thing while serving in the Philippine Congress and Senate, it is problem solving.”

Pacquiao hasn’t competed since stopping Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round to win the WBA welterweight title. With the victory, Pacquiao has won three of his last four fights. He’ll face Broner, whose last outing resulted in a Majority Draw against Jessie Vargas.

Before that, Broner had a three-fight win streak ended when he was defeated by Mikey Garcia via unanimous decision in July of last year.