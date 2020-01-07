Logan Paul Wants To Fight Disgraced NFL Star Antonio Brown

Spread the word!













YouTube star and 0-1 professional boxer, Logan Paul, wants to get back into the ring. And he’d like to do so against disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown.

Brown has been under investigation for rape allegations stemming from earlier this year, and has also had his character called into question after his recent run with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, in which he caused several problems with the organization’s front office, and acquired an NFL diva-type label.

During a recent appearance on KFC Radio, Paul decided to take the opportunity to call Brown out, saying he wants to “f*ck up” the All-Pro wide receiver.

.@LoganPaul has an opponent in mind for his next fight, and that man is @AB84



“Antonio Brown, I wanna fuck you up”



Ding. Ding.



Listen to the full interview here:https://t.co/OevKBI57HK pic.twitter.com/U3ux0pslUB — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) December 23, 2019

Brown responded by seemingly accepting Paul’s challenge with the following Tweet.

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

While the likelihood of such a fight happening is very low, early betting odds list Paul as a -2000 favorite should the pair enter the boxing ring against each other.

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline):



Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

With all the drama surrounding the Paul and Brown beef, Bellator MMA star, Dillon Danis, who has a history of issues with the Paul family, took to Twitter to intervene.

i’d drop you faster than you dropped that dudes pants. https://t.co/5Ojfp9H6IQ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 7, 2020

Paul comes off of his first professional boxing fight ever, taking on fellow YouTube star KSI. He lost the fight via a controversial split decision. Since the fight, Paul has made it clear he wants to fight again, even mentioning an MMA fight with CM Punk as a possibility.

What do you think about a potential fight between Paul and Brown in the boxing ring?