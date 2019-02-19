Live: Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller Press Conference

It’s not exactly Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, but Great Britain’s greatest heavyweight has his next fight set. Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller is set to go down on June 1, 2019, from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Although Joshua could have knocked his next fight out of the park, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. All three of Joshua, Wilder, and Fury now appear thrust into negotiations purgatory after Fury signed an exclusive deal with ESPN to air his fights in the US yesterday. Still, Joshua will at least face an undefeated opponent in his next bout.

So it’s on Miller to inject some hype into this feud. The 23-0-1 “Big Baby” has been known to talk a bit of trash, so we’ll see if he’s able to do just that at today’s pre-fight press conference. Watch it streaming live at 1:30 p.m. EST here: