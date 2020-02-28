Joe Rogan Reacts To Deontay Wilder’s Costume Excuse

Spread the word!













UFC commentator and podcast king Joe Rogan has offered his thoughts on Deontay Wilder’s strange excuse for losing against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion was stopped inside seven rounds by ‘The Gypsy King’ when the pair rematched last Saturday night.

In the aftermath of his first professional defeat Wilder confirmed he’d be taking his rematch option vs. Fury. He also said he was compromised during the fight due to the 40lb costume he wore during his ring walk. His claim has been ridiculed by the majority of fight fans and now Rogan has had his say. Speaking on his podcast alongside American actor and comedian Michael Yo he seemed skeptical about Wilder’s excuse.

“It’s unfortunate, he said. “I put an Atlas Pack on my back all the time and I put a 45lb plate on, so it’s about 55lbs and I go hiking through the hills. Afterwards I can still do whatever the f*ck I want and I’m just Joe Rogan, I’m not Deontay f*cking Wilder. The idea that Deontay Wilder with a 40lb outfit killed his legs just walking to the ring, that’s crazy talk, I don’t understand it. I don’t understand why he would say that. I mean maybe it’s true.”

His comedian guest Cho then went on to explain Wilder supposedly had the suit on for up to 20 minutes before his ring walk. With this information Rogan seemed to switch his stance on the situation saying.

“It’s possible. It’s possible that it tired him out it is possible he said. “Who the f*ck would let him put that on? If that was that heavy. If it was 40lbs and got to the point where it wore his body out as he’s walking to the ring.”

Upon reflection Rogan seems to swing back around to his original viewpoint about the costume saying. He opts to praise Fury rather than focus on Wilder’s costume.

“It’s a crazy decision (to wear it). No! That’s not what happened though. I mean it might have wore him out, it might have wore him out but the real big thing happened in the third round. When Tyson Fury, he put that jab in his face and hit him with a beautiful overhand right, right on the ear and dropped him.”

