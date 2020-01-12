Dillian Whyte Reveals Wladimir Klitschko Knocked Out Deontay Wilder In Sparring

Spread the word!













Dillian Whyte revealed former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko knocked Deontay Wilder out cold during sparring back in the day.

Whyte was among many heavyweights who had traveled to Klitschko’s remote training base at the Stanglwirt resort in Austria. But what he witnessed was a grueling camp that saw Klitschko punish a number of contenders in preparation for his title defenses, including Sam Sexton.

“I was just trying to learn, and then I saw him knocking people out,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “I was thinking ‘you ain’t f**king knocking me out.’ I went in there and I went after him. … He broke Sexton’s nose. I said ‘nah. Woah, you’re not knocking me out. I’m coming.’

“I went in there and started roughing him up and having a proper fight with him. I got sent home for that.”

Wilder Knocked Out Cold

Whyte would eventually return while new faces joined such as current WBC heavyweight champion Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber” has established himself as the most devastating knockout artist in the sport today.

However, he was on the receiving end of a knockout while training with Klitschko. That is why he never had any plans on facing the Ukrainian when the latter was still active according to Whyte:

“I’ve seen him getting knocked out,” Whyte said of Wilder. “Wladimir knocked him out. He knew what happened. He had his hands up. He was roughing Wlad up, bringing the smoke, and he was going wild.

“Wlad backs up, changes his footwork, feinting, feinting, jabs to the body, throws that feint jab, left hook. Wilder had his hands up, he was gone. It wasn’t no knockdown, he was knocked cold. Properly twitching as well. That’s why they probably didn’t want him to fight Wlad, because Wlad was going to fight him as a pro and Wilder never fancied it the whole time.”

Fast forward to present day and Wilder is still WBC heavyweight champion. Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, holds the other heavyweight titles. Having suffered his only defeat to Joshua in 2015, Whyte still plans on becoming heavyweight champion in the future.

“You know what. I’m going to become a world champion, regardless anyway, whatever Klitschko thinks or believes it, I don’t care,” Whyte added.

“I have the mindset, I have the hunger, and I’m good enough. I still haven’t peaked yet, I’m still getting better.”

What do you make of Whyte’s revelations?