Deontay Wilder Wants Tyson Fury Rematch, Then Unification

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has a good idea of what his next two fights will be.

Wilder retained his title following a seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz in their rematch last night. It was all the more impressive considering the American was getting outclassed for majority of the fight until he landed a straight right than floored Ortiz with seconds remaining in the round.

He now has his sights set on another rematch with Tyson Fury. The unbeaten heavyweights fought in December last year in what was eventually ruled a controversial split decision draw. However, it now looks like everything is leading to a sequel in February.

After that, Wilder wants to unify the belts with the winner of Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua:

“Well my next (opponent), of course, we have Tyson Fury in a rematch next,” Wilder said after the fight (via BJ Penn). “When it’s settled, it’s set to be done in February. So we’ll see how that goes.

“And then after that, I’m looking for a unification bout. I want one champion, one face, one name, and he goes by the name of Deontay Wilder. The heavyweight division is too small to have so many belts lingering around. There should be just one champion. It’s too confusing for the fans, you know? And I think I’m the perfect man for that job.”

Wilder had been campaigning for a title unification fight for a while when Joshua was the unified champion. Maybe we could finally see it happen in 2020?

What did you think of Wilder’s performance last night? Do you think he’ll get through Fury?