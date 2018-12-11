Deontay Wilder Talks Tyson Fury Rematch Date With Joe Rogan

The boxing world has been fixated on a potential Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch ever since the two threw down in a classic bout on December 1 from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Many thought Fury did more than enough to outlast WBC champion Wilder. The lineal champion repeatedly scored with his jab and technical prowess. For his part, Wilder did score two knockdowns that nearly changed the course of the bout. The final knockdown almost had Fury out, but somehow he rose to his feet and finished fighting.

A controversial split decision draw decision ensued, and talks of a rematch instantly began to dominate headlines. Although the winner – if there was one – was expected to fight Anthony Joshua to unify all the titles, this rivalry is expected to be concluded first.

Wilder recently appeared on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience podcast’ (via MMA News) to discuss when and where the rematch might take place. He teased Las Vegas or New York as the location, with the date possibly next spring:

“It could be, we’ve got a lot of places. I wouldn’t mind going back to New York as well, boxing history. You got so many diverse people there. A lot of people look at travel and stuff like that. Although it’s busy, people still want it to be easy access.

“Vegas makes it easy for people because the airport is right there and then five minutes you’re on the strip and that’s where most of the people be at . We’ll see when the time comes, I’m open for any place. We’re looking at April, May, June somewhere up in there.”

No matter where the rematch takes place, it will be one of the most anticipated heavyweight boxing matches in years.

You can watch Wilder’s appearance on JRE right here: