Deontay Wilder Set For Tyson Fury Rematch In 2020

Spread the word!













One of the desired ferris wheel of fights boxing fans want to see from the heavyweight division seems to be official.

Earlier today (Fri. May 31, 2019) it was announced by WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder that a deal has been agreed to for “The Bronze Bomber” to rematch Tyson Fury in early 2020. The announcement was subsequently confirmed by ESPN:

“Well, As I always say I’m the realest Champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my Controversial Fights ASAP!! Luis Ortiz is first then Tyson Fury.

“By no means I’m I looking pass Ortiz, He’s a dangerous fighter but I am looking through him. (Window Shopping) Shid, I’m the best ain’t No guess’N… what other champion Give you what your Miss’N…

“One fell to his Knee, the other on his Back… If you got questions then “We run it back”. All Contracts have been signed already!! it’s officially on!!”

Well, As I always say I’m the realest Champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my Controversial

Fights ASAP‼️



Luis Ortiz @kingkongboxing is first then Tyson Fury @Tyson_Fury Next. pic.twitter.com/dcu2byb6y2 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 31, 2019

One fell to his Knee,

the other on his Back…

If you got questions then

“We run it back”.



🎥 413 media #BombZquad #WeWorking #TilThisDay #King



💫All Contracts have been signed already‼️ it’s officially on‼️ — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 31, 2019

Of course, these plans could be stifled if neither man wins their next fight. Fury will be taking on Tom Schwarz on June 15 on ESPN+ from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder just signed on to rematch Luis Ortiz in September. Should both men win their respective fights, Wilder and Fury will be free to rematch.

The pair initially fought back in December where they fought to a draw. Many believe Fury out-boxed Wilder, who was the only man to score a knockdown in the fight (two). It should be very interesting to see how things play out a second time around.