Deontay Wilder Believes Anthony Joshua Fight ‘Will Happen’, Hints At Being Ringside

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder believes with all his heart that a title unification clash with Anthony Joshua will happen soon.

Wilder defended his title once again following a brutal first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale at New York’s Barclays Center on Saturday night. His record now stands at an impressive 41-0-1 with 40 knockouts.

Soon after, boxing fans started clamoring even more for the American to face Joshua in what is already a highly-awaited encounter.

“AJ” is set to defend his heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. on June 1 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. While Wilder is making no promises, he did hint he could be ringside for that event.

“I’ve got a lot of obligations to fulfil,” Wilder said (via Sky Sports). “But if that date is open for me you may see Deontay Wilder there.

“When it’s a good scrap, a good fight that people want to see, you might find me there. I can’t say right now, I can’t promise you that but when that time comes we’ll see what happens.”

Obligation To Unify The Belts

Of course, Joshua and Wilder have been slated to fight multiple times, most recently last summer. However, it never came to fruition due to breakdowns in negotiations.

Being in the same venue at the same time for the first time could be a start though, as Wilder feels it’s their obligation to give the fans what they want.

“It’s going to happen, it will happen,” he added. “I believe in all my heart it will happen. I don’t want this to be a Lennox [Lewis] and [Riddick] Bowe situation, I definitely don’t. The heavyweight division is so lit right now, it’s on fire right now. I think it is our obligation, our duty to give the fans what they want.

“I always say how we’ve been trying, but it’s going to come back around again and I think the next time it comes around the discussions, that deal we’ve been trying to make, something is going to get done.”

With Joshua holding the WBA, WBO and IBF titles, the winner of such a bout will become the first heavyweight champion to hold all four major belts.

Hopefully, the combat sports world gets to see it sooner rather than later.