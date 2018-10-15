Deontay Wilder Apologizes For Laying Out ESPN Mascot

Televised mascots beware, because WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder just took out one of your own.

Recently, the “Bronze Bomber” appeared on Nacion ESPN to promote his upcoming fight with Tyson Fury. During the appearance, the hosts had Wilder hit a dummy. They then asked him to hit their mascot in either the stomach or face. Wilder chose the face. With one good right-hand, Wilder layed the mascot out to the ground.

Apparently, Wilder didn’t realize there was someone inside the costume. He took to his Instagram to issue out an apology to the person who absorbed the devastating shot. He even invited him to his fight against Fury in December: