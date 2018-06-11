Deontay Wilder Agrees To Terms For Massive Anthony Joshua Fight

One of boxing’s biggest possible fights is apparently close to happening.

According to a report that arose from ESPN Senior Writer Dan Rafael today (Mon., June 11, 2018), WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has agreed to terms offered to him by IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO champion Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn:

“Deontay Wilder has accepted the terms offered to him by Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn for them to meet in the United Kingdom for the undisputed heavyweight championship this fall, Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager, told ESPN on Monday night. “We have agreed to the terms that Eddie has put out to us for a fight in the U.K.. Deontay has accepted his terms to fight in the U.K. Deontay sent an email to Joshua (Sunday) night and I sent one today to Barry Hearn and Eddie telling them that we officially accept the offer to fight under the terms they gave us and to send us the contract,” Finkel said. Finkel said that the offer is a two-fight deal with terms also agreed to for a rematch that would take place in the United States.”

Wilder has won an incredible 39 fights on his unblemished 40-victory record by knockout and has defended the WBC title seven times in a row since winning it three years ago.

Joshua has won all but one of his fights by knockout as well, bringing a 21-0 record into the awaited megafight after first gaining widespread notoriety in his classic April 2017 match-up with Vladimir Klitschko where he added the WBA and IBO belts to his impressive list of accolades.

Wilder’s co-manager Finkel recently said to World Boxing News that a supposed $50 million offer to fight in the United States was turned down by Joshua, and even though the offer was on the table, Wilder would now go to Britain and face their hometown champion:

“If for any reason Anthony changes his mind and wants to fight in the U.S, the $50m offer we have made to him is still there. It’s now in Joshua’s court.” “They gave us an offer, we were hoping they’d accept the U.S offer instead because there’s so much money but instead since they haven’t we’ve decided that if you don’t want $50m then we’re willing to come the UK and take your offer.”

Both fighters fought in March, with Wilder defeating Luis Ortiz in a thrilling, come-from-behind fight where he was nearly finished, while Joshua scored a lackluster win on the scorecards over Joseph Parker.

So the heavyweight division appears to be getting its biggest fight. Who are you picking to win if it does happen?