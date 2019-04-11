Conor McGregor Would Be ‘No Problem’ For Vasyl Lomachenko

If former UFC champion Conor McGregor is ever interested in another boxing super fight, pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko would be open to facing him.

After facing Floyd Mayweather in their much talked about money fight in 2017, many believed McGregor would remain in the sport to receive similar lucrative paydays.

In the end, he eventually returned to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in another losing effort at UFC 229 last year. It’s not known who McGregor will face next, but WBA and WBO boxing lightweight champion Lomachenko would definitely enjoy what he calls an “easy” fight with the Irishman.

“I can beat him easy,” Lomachenko told TMZ Sports. “I enjoy this fight. I will go through this guy. No problem.”

Lomachenko also offered his opinion on McGregor’s boxing.

“No, I don’t think [he’s a good boxer]. He might be a good boxer in an amateur career, amateur boxing. Three rounds, three minutes, one minute rest, maybe he is good. But in professional boxing? No.”

History

The two combat sports stars have a history.

@TheNotoriousMMA NinjaTurtle Lomanchelo waiting for you in the ring.I can test you pic.twitter.com/tjD2LEJS8f — LOMA (@VasylLomachenko) March 11, 2017

When McGregor was preparing for his fight with Mayweather, Lomachenko offered to be a sparring partner only to be declined.

“First of all, he’s 120lbs,” McGregor said via Pundit Arena. “Second of all, he’s a southpaw. He’s very skilled, but he’s not applicable for this camp. Third of all, I’m more of a [Guillermo] Rigondeaux man, myself.”

Lomachenko would later face and comfortably defeat Rigondeaux, and is the current unified lightweight champion with two titles. He defends his titles as a heavy betting favorite against Anthony Crolla this Saturday in Los Angeles.