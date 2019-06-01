Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. Live Results – Heavyweight Title

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. June 1, 2019) boxing’s heavyweight king Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) makes his United States debut.

Joshua puts his IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles up for grabs against Andy Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs). Initially, Joshua was scheduled to face off against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs), however, after Miller failed several drug tests, he was removed from the bout. Now, Joshua faces Ruiz Jr., who has only lost once in his boxing career heading into the fight.

That loss came to Joseph Parker (25-2, 19 KOs) via majority decision in 2016. Parker is the only man that Joshua was unable to finish inside the ring, taking the Englishman to the judges’ scorecards for the first and only time in his professional career.

Check out LowKickMMA’s coverage of Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr., featuring two more great title fights on the card, below:

IBF/WBA/WBO Heavyweight Titles: (C) Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz

WBA Super Middleweight Title: (C) Callum Smith vs. Hassan N'Dam

WBA/WBO/IBF/WBC Women's Lightweight Unification: Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon

Junior Welterweight: Chris Algieri vs. Tommy Coyle

Welterweight: Josh Kelly vs. Ray Robinson

Light Heavyweight: Joshua Buatsi vs. Marco Antonio Periban

Junior Middleweight: Souleymane Cissokho vs. Vladimir Hernandez

Middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Jared Chauvin

Middleweight: Austin Williams vs. Quadeer Jenkins

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. begins at 5:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**