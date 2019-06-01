Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. Live Results – Heavyweight Title

Tonight (Sat. June 1, 2019) boxing’s heavyweight king Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) makes his United States debut.
Joshua puts his IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles up for grabs against Andy Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs). Initially, Joshua was scheduled to face off against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs), however, after Miller failed several drug tests, he was removed from the bout. Now, Joshua faces Ruiz Jr., who has only lost once in his boxing career heading into the fight.
That loss came to Joseph Parker (25-2, 19 KOs) via majority decision in 2016. Parker is the only man that Joshua was unable to finish inside the ring, taking the Englishman to the judges’ scorecards for the first and only time in his professional career.
Check out LowKickMMA’s coverage of Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr., featuring two more great title fights on the card, below:
- IBF/WBA/WBO Heavyweight Titles: (C) Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz
- WBA Super Middleweight Title: (C) Callum Smith vs. Hassan N’Dam
- WBA/WBO/IBF/WBC Women’s Lightweight Unification: Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon
- Junior Welterweight: Chris Algieri vs. Tommy Coyle
- Welterweight: Josh Kelly vs. Ray Robinson
- Light Heavyweight: Joshua Buatsi vs. Marco Antonio Periban
- Junior Middleweight: Souleymane Cissokho vs. Vladimir Hernandez
- Middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Jared Chauvin
- Middleweight: Austin Williams vs. Quadeer Jenkins
**LowKickMMA’s coverage of Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. begins at 5:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**