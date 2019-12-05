Anthony Joshua Reportedly Hurt In Training For Andy Ruiz Rematch

Spread the word!













According to reports, Anthony Joshua may have been hurt during sparring in preparation for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua lost his unified heavyweight titles after suffering a seventh-round TKO defeat to Ruiz back in June. It was reported by World Boxing News afterwards that he was knocked out in sparring in preparation for that fight.

And according to the boxing outlet, history has repeated itself. “AJ” was rumored to have been “rocked” during training with the likes of Albon Pervizaj, Tom Little, Derek Chisora, Andrew Tabiti and Timothy Moten all sharing the ring with him in preparation.

WBN reported the first time that Joshua was knocked out by Joey Dawejko. This time around, there is no name as to who hurt him in sparring. It’s important to note, however, that it is unlikely that we will ever get confirmation if this is true.

But if we consider that it is, one wonders if it will play any role in the rematch that takes place this Saturday. Joshua will look to regain his titles when he faces Ruiz at the Diriyah Arena.

What do you make of this news? Do you believe it or not? And if so, do you think it’ll play a factor in the rematch?