Alexander Emelianenko Receives Contract Offer From BKFC

Alexander Emelianenko has received a contract offer from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC). He is also expected to sign the deal in the coming days according to RT Sport.

Emelianenko, of course, is a controversial fighter given his past. He has been convicted of raping his housekeeper and sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison. He also withheld her passport, which is considered kidnapping, and forced the use of drugs on her. He had claimed the sex was consensual but was found guilty. That was in 2015.

Yet, in October of 2016, he was released on parole and returned to fighting a year later. Since he returned to fighting, he has gone 5-0-1, fighting in Russia. Yet, his legal issues continue to come up as he was arrested for a DUI, after crashing into two vehicles.

The brother of Fedor has been denied a Visa into the United States and had been pulled from a fight in California earlier in his career. There, the California State Atheltic Commission said he Hepatitis and would not be cleared by any commission in the USA.

Why BKFC would offer him a contract is unknown as he would not be allowed entry into the States. Or, would he be cleared by any commission. So, unless BKFC plans on having events in Russia, signing him makes no sense.

What do you make of BKFC signing Alexander Emelianenko?