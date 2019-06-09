Zhang Chenglong Looks To Knock Opponent Out In China

Spread the word!













After a close shave encounter in his first two bouts, “Muay Thai Boy” Zhang Chenglong is determined to get his first knockout with ONE Championship at ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST.

Zhang will be facing Tyler Hardcastle on June 15 at the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China looking to get his third consecutive win in front of his countrymen.

Having difficulties finding his range in the first two rounds against Muay Thai Champion Panicos Yusuf, the Chinese athlete made one final push in the final 90 seconds that secured his victory

“In round three, I decided to go all-out because I had nothing more to lose. That was the last chance, otherwise, I would lose the bout,” Zhang said. “I was all-in – I focused on attacking and I forgot everything about defense. Then, I seized a chance when he tried to kick and knocked him down.”

Having been on the receiving end of a massive overhand right from Zhang, Yusuf was able to stand immediately only to go down again on a straight left punch. The Cyprian refused to stay down but the damage was done as he lost by unanimous decision.

After reviewing his performance, the Shengli Fight Club representative discovered that he still has a long way to go if he dreams of owning a ONE World Title.

“I’m satisfied with my performance in round three, but I didn’t expect him to be so good that I could barely hit him [in the first two]. I must improve in all aspects,” Zhang said.

“I used to picture myself as a technical type of fighter, but this opponent showed me he was much more skillful.”

“In my preparation for this bout [against Hardcastle], I think that I still need to improve skills like my punching power. Based on what I’ve learned from the videos, he fought mostly in Muay Thai, and his weakness lies in his boxing. My strategy is to keep him at close range. I’ll keep striking at him on the inside. His boxing is not so good, so this time I think I have a chance to finish by KO,” he added.

ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST may be one of the most important matches that Zhang will compete in. He hopes to give the best performance of his career and get his long-sought knockout.

“The bout on 15 June in Shanghai is important for me because I haven’t fought in my home country for a long time,” Zhang concluded.

“I can’t wait to feel the passion of my fellow countrymen. I defeated my first opponent by decision, and the second with knockdowns. The third one will be finished by KO.”

