Wladimir Klitschko Rescued From Burning Yacht With Family

Legendary heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko had a scary incident earlier this week.

Klitschko and his family needed to be rescued from a burning yacht in Spain. The Ukrainian Tweeted out the following message shortly after everything transpired:

“Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for “some #adrenalin” a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team,” he posted. “No worries: we are all fine!”

He can be heard saying the following in the video:

“It’s 3 in the morning. We’re in the sea getting rescued from the Mallorcan/Spanish fire department, ” Klitschko could be heard saying in the video. “The boat was on fire, we’re hanging out outside.”

According to CNN, the incident took place at 2 a.m. on Monday when the yacht’s crew reached out for urgent assistance, according to Palma’s Maritime Rescue spokesman Miguel Chicon. Shortly after, the rescue boat, Salvamar Acrux, was sent out by the coastguard. The yacht was located a few miles southwest of Mallorca’s Port Adriano

After the yacht’s crew put out the fire, the rescue boat towed it to Port Adriano. Thankfully, no medical assistance was required for any of the yacht’s occupants:

“We called the firemen on shore, so they were prepared to assist in case there were other problems with the fire,” Chicon said. “At one point during the towing, smoke was coming up from the engine room, so the crew was evacuated aboard the rescue ship.”