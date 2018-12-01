Wilder vs. Fury Salaries: Headliners Bank Huge For Title Fight

One of boxing’s most awaited heavyweight title fights in years goes down tonight (Sat., December 1, 2018) when Deontay Wilder meets Tyson Fury at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

It’s not exactly a typical heavyweight title fight. The 40-0 Wilder has defended his WBC heavyweight belt seven times, while 27-0 lineal champion Fury was out all of 2016 and 2017 recovering from mental health issues. ‘The Gypsy King’ has since returned with two wins this year. Wilder has 39 knockouts and Fury 19, promising that this fight will be one of the most explosive of the year.

And the headliners will be paid as such. According to salaries from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) obtained by ESPN’s Dan Rafael, Wilder will bank $4 million for the fight while Fury will make $3 million. That’s not including their portions of the pay-per-view sales, which will run each customer $74.99 in the U.S. Some fighters aren’t making all that much for such a high-profile event, however.

Here are the fully disclosed salaries for the card: