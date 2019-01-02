Deontay Wilder Isn’t Worried About Maintaining Undefeated Record

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) was in attendance for this past weekend’s (Sat. December 22, 2018) fight between Jermell Charlo (31-1, 15 KOs) and Tony Harrison (28-2, 15 KOs).

For those of you who missed it, Charlo dropped his WBC light-middleweight championship to Harrison in a controversial unanimous decision. It was the first defeat of Charlo’s career. Maintaining an undefeated record in boxing is of high importance to the sport’s top stars. Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) made a career off his undefeated record, which currently sits at a perfect 50-0.

Wilder also holds an undefeated record for the time being, but he came very close to suffering his first defeat earlier this month (Sat. December 1, 2018). “The Bronze Bomber” shared the ring with Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center, defending his WBC heavyweight crown against the Englishman. The pair went all 12 rounds in a fight that boxing fans will remember for quite some time.

Despite many believing Fury took the fight in terms of technicality, Wilder scored the only two knockdowns of the entire contest. His latter, in the 12th round, could’ve arguably been ruled a knockout. However, after going the distance, the judges’ scorecards presented a split decision draw. Speaking to Boxing Scene recently, Wilder spoke on the possability of suffering the first loss of his boxing career.

The thought doesn’t seem to bother Wilder as most might think, as the American slugger believes losses can truly humble a fighter, and push them to comeback even stronger:

“A loss or a draw can be a great thing but it all depends on where your minds at.,” Wilder said. “It can make you honest and humble. That’s how you become a 3-time 4-time champion.

“A lot of people want to see how you fall and get back up. That’s what people turn into see how you get back up.”

Wilder has solidified himself in boxing heavyweight history with the amazing highlight reel of knockouts he has amassed over his career. While retiring with an undefeated record would be nice for any fighter, that’s not the reason Wilder is in the fight game. Rather than maintaining a spotless record, Wilder simply wants to be remembered as the best to ever lace up a pair of gloves in the heavyweight division:

“I’m not worried about an undefeated record,” said Wilder. “If I happen to lose, then so be it, watch my comeback and see how I get back. Blessings to all those that get in the ring, we put our life on the line for people’s entertainment.”

