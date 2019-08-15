Why Stamp Fairtex is not rushing her mixed martial arts training

Spread the word!













ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex is not in a rush to bring her mixed martial arts skills on par with Asha “Knockout Queen” Roka and the rest of the stacked atomweight division in preparation for August 16.

When ONE Championship founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made an announcement on his Facebook page that Stamp is eyeing a belt in another sport, she was in the middle of her Muay Thai training in preparation for her title defense against Alma Juniku. She was also learning and training in additional martial arts disciplines.

“When the announcement of my quest for an MMA world title was made I was busy with the preparations for my ONE Super Series title defense,” Stamp said.

“The team and I made sure to squeeze in mixed martial arts and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training a couple of times in a week so I will not forget the techniques. After my match with Alma, we focused all our time and efforts training for MMA.”

The women’s atomweight division is filled with experienced athletes who are experts in multiple disciplines. For Stamp, relying on her Muay Thai and Kickboxing skills won’t be enough if she intends to be the first athlete to hold titles in three different sports.

“Since I will be competing in a mixed martial arts event I had to learn other disciplines,” Stamp said.

“My punches and kicks are already sharp so I have to put a little more focus on wrestling. I know that everyone will think that my ground game is weak because I have spent my entire career in Muay Thai and Kickboxing so they will try to take me to the mat. I also practiced how to get the match back to a stand up since I know I can dominate the match from there.”

Anything can happen in combat sports, that is why Stamp and the rest of the Fairtex team started her mixed martial arts training even before the announcement was made. Preparing early allowed her to train efficiently in the hopes of making history yet again.

