There is no such person who doesn’t like MMA. It is so popular because it is not just a sport but also a spectacular show, whose participants are the best fighters from different types of martial arts disciplines from across the globe. MMA has been forming for many years, and the final transformation of MMA took place in the 90s of the twentieth century. In 1993 already, the United States hosted a competition under the abbreviated name UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). And this is how it has all started.

Nowadays, MMA is one of the sports that are gaining massive popularity globally. New organizations and schools are being created every month; tickets are sold out immediately; champs are broadcasted on TV every weekend or so. Internet videos are on the rise as well.

MMA Rules: Fight, Categories, and Equipment

MMA combines striking and wrestling techniques. Fighters can hit with their hands and feet, make grabs and throws, as well as carry out suffocating techniques. In order for the battles to take place without death and serious injury, there are a number of restrictions.

What’s prohibited?

Head bangs and shocks;

Blows to the back of the head, groin, and trachea;

Gouging eyes;

Bites;

Scratching;

Deliberate blows to the spine;

Throwing a fighter out of the ring;

Trampling or kicking a fighter who cannot resist.

Fights consist of several rounds of five minutes each. The break between rounds is 1 minute. The number of rounds is determined by the battle status:

In championship battles – there are up to 5 rounds,

In other cases – there are no more than three rounds.

There can be several outcomes of the battle:

Voluntary surrender;

Knockout;

TKO;

Decision-based on scoring;

Draw.

Conclusion

MMA is a hybrid combat sport that combines various techniques from boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu, karate, Muay Thai (Thai boxing), and other martial arts. Any MMA fight is unpredictable because athletes are versatile fighters. It often happens that people call MMA a fight without rules. In fact, it is not so. There are strict rules and restrictions in the fight that the two must follow. Perhaps, initially, there was a certain similarity, but now there is nothing in common between them. Nowadays, you do not need to go to the stadium or a sports venue to see the fight. Many MMA fights are shown on TV and are broadcasted on online platforms. So you just need to find the website and click the “Watch” button. In case you are ready to support your favorite athlete, you can always make a bet online and send him a virtual “good luck” message.