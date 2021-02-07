Boxing is at a crossroads, as the old guard led by the likes of Frank Warren and Bob Arum are pushed to the limit by young guns Oscar De La Hoya and Eddie Hearn. The latter even has plans to turn Matchroom Boxing into a mega brand similar to what Dana White has done with the UFC.

This injection of competition and innovation is turning out to be the perfect antidote for a sport where for too long padded records and hand-picked opponents were the norm.

Here are some of the fighters who may benefit from all this upheaval, given the chance to become undisputed champions of their respective weight divisions.

In 2021 boxing may be blessed with the sort of fights its long-suffering fans have demanded

Josh Taylor or Jose Ramirez

Unification fights in boxing are rare. This has nothing to do with fighters being unwilling to meet each other and everything to do with the bizarre politics that continually hamper the best scraps being made.

However, 2021 could be about to change all that, because promoters and TV networks need to recoup the losses they made in 2020, not to mention that fighters are desperate for bumper paydays themselves.

Sure enough, bit by bit, the boxing schedule is beginning to fill up with some mouth-watering fights. Boxing fans would be wise to keep an eye on online sports pages, to check if the sports on today include a potential fight of the year candidate.

One of the most exciting unification match-ups already slated to take place in May is Scotland’s Tartan Warrior, Josh Taylor, facing off against Mexico’s Jose Ramirez. With the bout set to take place on the Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, Ramirez will have the edge, but Taylor arguably has the better résumé and has built a formidable partnership with trainer Ben Davidson.

Both fighters have proven they can go 12 hard rounds, so whoever is left standing in this 140-pound contest will have earned the right to call themselves undisputed champion of the world. The winner should also cement themselves as being a top 5 pound-for-pound attraction.

A good number of fighters could be left holding all the marbles in their weight division come the end of 2021

Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua

It is the heavyweight showdown that everyone inside and outside of boxing agrees simply has to happen, mainly due to the size of the revenue such a dust up would produce for all involved.

Both camps appear to have agreed to the fight in principle, after Fury convincingly dispatched Deontay Wilder in their rematch and Anthony Joshua conquered an eerie atmosphere and Kubrat Pulev back in December.

Most boxing scribes see Fury having too much variety for the former Olympic gold medalist, although Joshua’s punch variation and speed of foot may cause more problems than people think.

By the time the fight does eventually happen it may be the case that not all four major world championship belts are on the line. This is due to impatient mandatory challengers like Oleksandr Usyk, who may demand that certain belts are stripped from the duo before the first bell rings. Not that too many fans will care how many alphabet belts are on the line.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Of the three fights on this list, the Spence vs. Crawford one is perhaps the least likely to take place, with both fighters represented by rival promoters and television networks, and there not being enough money involved to break the deadlock.

That said, both men have been making plenty of noise about the fight since Spence made a miraculous recovery after a horror car crash laid him up for much of last year.

What may bring the fight closer than ever before is Crawford being released from his Top Rank contract in the Autumn, meaning he should keep himself sharp ahead of what could be a year-ending fight for the ages.

Crawford already held one unified championship at light welterweight. He would be fancied to repeat the feat at welter if given a sniff of a chance.