Future fights planned in May

Different sources report that the welterweight fight between Mike Jackson and Dean Barry, which was initially scheduled for 20 January, will now take place on 1 May. The first fight was cancelled, because Jackson cancelled for unknown reasons. For Mike Jackson, it is the first time in about two and a half years that he steps into the octagon again. In his UFC and professional MMA debut, he took on Mickey Gall in 2016. This fight he lost via a rear naked choke. Then, some two and a half years later, he took on CM Punk, whom he managed to beat via unanimous decision. It seemed that this would be Jackson’s last MMA fight, but now he makes his return.Dean Barry began his professional MMA career, in successful fashion, in 2017. He took on Thomas Thatcher on the regional circuit, at Shamrock Fighting Championship, whom he managed to beat via a TKO. Barry lost his next bout, via rear naked choke, to Anthony Taylor. He won the next two fights by TKO, most recently in September. Then, at UAE Warriors, he beat Abdulla Al Bousheiri.

Veterans fight

There’s also reports that MMA veteran Cub Swanson will take on Gavin Tucker in a featherweight bout at a UFC event on May 1. It is not yet known where the event in question will take place. Cub Swanson made his debut with the organization in 2011, after the merger of WEC with the UFC. A debut to forget quickly, Swanson lost, via an arm triangle choke, to Ricardo Lamas. But it didn’t take long for “Killer Cub” to become an established name in the organisation. Swanson won all six of the contests that followed, four of which by knockout or TKO. A series in which he managed to beat Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira and Jeremy Stephens, among others. Almost ten years after his UFC debut, the veteran is still with the organisation, after 19 fights and several bonuses. Where he managed to knock out Daniel Pineda in his most recent fight.

Gavin Tucker successfully made his UFC debut in 2017, against Sam Sicilia. The former ECC featherweight champion managed to defeat his opponent via unanimous decision. In the fight that followed, against Rick Glenn, Tucker was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision. This was his first and for the time being last lost fight. The Canadian recovered well and is now three fights undefeated. He managed to beat Seung Woo Choi and Justin Jaynes via rear naked choke. In his most recent fight, Tucker came out on top after three rounds with Billy Quarantillo.

For some it’s time to retire

James Vick started his professional MMA career in 2011 and made his UFC debut after winning four fights. He managed to win his first five fights with the organisation, remaining undefeated for nine matches. In 2016, Beneil Dariush, by knocking Vick out, put an end to that. He then managed to win the four fights that followed, including three by way of a finish. But after his lost fight to Justin Gaethje, things went downhill. Vick lost four fights in a row, and was knocked out in three, most recently in his XMMA debut against Andre Fialho. After which he decided to put an end to his career.