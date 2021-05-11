Are you thinking about getting into MMA? It’s no surprise – it’s becoming one of the biggest fighting sports in the world. For some people, it’s a way to get worldwide fame and untold millions. For others, it’s just an effective method of protection. This guide will cover the things you should consider before starting MMA.

Be honest with yourself

If you think you’re going to be the next Conor McGregor, you need to check yourself. If you’re starting in your late teens, it’s probably too late already. If you struggle with pain, it’s going to be a long, hard road. You need to be honest about your situation and your goals before you get started. Waltzing into an MMA gym offering out the biggest guy is going to end you up in trouble.

Do your research

MMA is a serious sport. Fighters dedicate their whole lives to being in the right shape and having the right moves to win a fight. You need to go down that rabbit hole and learn everything you can about the sport. This will stand you in good stead for training. Then, find a local gym and organize a training session. You should also research the equipment you’ll need before you get started.

Make sure you’re physically prepared

If you’re not in good physical condition, you will find MMA very difficult. Plus, you could end up injuring yourself. Before you join an MMA gym, it’s a good idea to work on your overall fitness and strength. Go out jogging, learn some key stretches, and maybe even hit the weights in the gym. This will allow you to focus on the moves you need to learn.

Specialize in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

When MMA started, it was a chance to find out which martial arts were the most effective in a real fight. People signed up from all different forms of martial arts, and only one came out on top – Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). The grappling that was taught in BJJ was too much for the other opponents and is still a big part of MMA today. Learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu first will give you the discipline you need to start MMA.

Get your rest in

Rest is an important part of MMA training. When you get started, you're going to want to practice and spar every day. But doing this will almost certainly end in an injury. Between sessions, you should put your feet up, eat lots of protein, and take your mind off the sport. You could engage in other less strenuous hobbies like gaming or reading. Then you'll be ready for your big fight night in Las Vegas.

Don’t be afraid to spar

Practice makes perfect. For MMA, that means you need to spar if you want to hone your skills. It’s one thing putting your partner in an armbar when they go limp and let you. It’s another thing putting one on an opponent that’s trying to do the same to you. Sparring is a great way to put your skills into practice. Don’t jump into it on the first session though; you’ll almost certainly get your butt kicked.