Weekend Boxing Recap: Manny Pacquiao Plasters Lucas Matthysse

Last night (Sat. July 15, 2018) Manny Pacquiao picked up his first stoppage victory inside the boxing ring since 2009.

He defeated Lucas Matthysse via seventh round TKO. The 39-year-old’s last knockout occurred back in November of 2009 when he finished Miguel Cotto in the 12th round.

“Pac-Man” has now won three of his last four fights inside the ring. His last defeat came in July of last year when he dropped a controversial unanimous decision to Jeff Horn in Australia. He lost the WBO welterweight championship as a result.

Pacquiao’s victory over Matthysee last night won him the WBA welterweight crown. Check out some highlights from the bout below:

The undercard results can be found here as well:

  • Moruti Mthalane def. Muhammad Waseem via unanimous decision (114-113, 114-113, 116-110) – won IBF flyweight title
  • Carlos Canizales def. Lu Bin via R12 TKO (2:59) – retained WBA light flyweight title
  • Jhack Tepora def. Edivaldo Ortega via R9 TKO (2:38) – won interim WBA featherweight title
