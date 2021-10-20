UFC President Dana White handed out four more contracts.

Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series has come and gone, and it was a good one. There were four finishes, and the main event was a striking delight.

The Results

Jonny Parsons defeated Solomon Renfro via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Piera Rodriguez defeated Valesca Machado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Caio Borralho defeated Jesse Murray via TKO – Round 1, 1:41

Armen Petrosyan defeated Kaloyan Kolev via knockout – Round 1, 4:27

Pedro Falcao defeated James Barnes via knockout – Round 3, 3:55

White passed on Falcao, saying, “I’m not overly excited about him right now. Listen, I think this guy we’ll eventually end up here, just not tonight.”

The rest of the fighters, however, he gave contracts.

Petrosyan is now 6-1 with six finishes, keeping his 100% finish rate intact. White added that he could not wait to see this guy fight again, and I can’t blame him. The Armenian looked fantastic, and his striking is very high level.

Borralho (10-1) didn’t receive a contract on week five after defeating top prospect Aaron Jeffery, but he left no doubt that he was getting one on week eight when he finished his opponent in under two minutes.

“I respect very much that you came back, and you fought again. You know, you came back and did it again three weeks later. You looked incredible tonight, knocked him out and came over and screamed in my face that you belong here. Get over here,” White told Borralho.

In the lone female fight, Rodriguez kept her undefeated record and grew it to 7-0. White was very impressed with Rodriguez, claiming she had a great chin and went through adversity.

La Fiera gets herself a contract! 📝



🇻🇪 Piera Rodriguez gets the nod from the Boss tonight. #DWCS pic.twitter.com/6sMWBxTanb — UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2021

In the main event, Parsons won a very, very close split decision over Renfro. White was impressed that Parsons was a 4-1 underdog and kept coming forward against a physical specimen. White did say he believes Parsons can cut to lightweight, to which Parsons said he would go to the UFC PI and get it all figured out.

It was a great night of fights and four incredible new UFC fighters.

