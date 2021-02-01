We all love watching MMA, UFC, boxing and all of the other combat sports played live. Unfortunately, thanks to the global appeal of these sports, tickets to go see these events live can cost a lot of money. That’s even before you’ve taken into account how much money it’d cost to travel to wherever the event is being staged. This means that most of us are forced to enjoy the sport on TV from the comfort of our own homes. Whilst these sports are increasing in popularity, there are still only a few places where you can watch them, and even then, these fights are often few and far between. So, what can you do to get your fighting fix when it’s not on TV? Here are some of the ways to enjoy your favourite sports away from the big screen.

Betting on the move

Whilst there aren’t always fights happening whenever you want to watch them, there will always be a calendar of fights to look forward to. There will also be lots of pundits trying to predict who the favourite to win each of these fights is. If you’re one of these people who likes to predict the outcome of a fight before either fighter steps into the ring, why not make the lead up to the event a lot more exciting by putting a bet on. Most of the best betting providers will put up their boxing betting odds weeks if not months before the big day. This means you’ll never be without a match to try and predict. If you place your bet early, you’re often more likely to get better odds than once the weigh-in and pre-match build up takes place.

Podcasts

Even if there are no matches taking place on the TV, there will always be someone chatting about the sport. Some people have now even turned these conversations into podcasts so everyone can enjoy listening to people’s thoughts on the sport. These conversations include everything from long and more in-depth interviews with some of the sport’s biggest stars of past and present, as well as expert pundits talking about some of the big matches coming up in the calendar. The best news is unlike the TV coverage, many of these podcasts are available to download for free to your computer or smartphone.

Get smart with your smartphone

As well as podcasts, there are so many other ways you can enjoy the sport on your phone. EA games have now even brought out an UFC smartphone game where you can play the role of your favourite fighters in some big battles. There are even some apps that can help you train just like your favourite MMA fighters.

Many of these workouts have been developed by the same people who help develop training regimes for the biggest athletes in the sport, so you’ll know you’re getting a great workout by following one of these.