Watch: Max Holloway & Dustin Poirier’s Intense UFC 236 Staredown

The time is here and tomorrow’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, is nearly upon us. Featherweight champion Max Holloway will meet top 155-pounder Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight strap in the pay-per-view main event.

The fighters weighed in at today’s early weigh-ins. Thankfully, they did so without any major issues. All that was left was for the athletes to participate in the ceremonial weigh-ins and face off one last time.

‘Blessed’ and ‘The Diamond’ met in an intense staredown to cap off the festivities that ended in a bit of smack talk. Watch it courtesy of the UFC right here: