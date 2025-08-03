Watch: Biker Chick in Assless Chaps and Thong Wins by Knockout in BKFC

If you like your bare-knuckle brawls with a dash of drama, Shyanna Bintliff’s victory at BKFC 79 in Sturgis was served just right. Fighting in front of a raucous Buffalo Chip crowd at the legendary motorcycle rally, Bintliff gave fans a night to remember – and not just because she walked away with a highlight-reel finish.

Shyanna Bintliff Weigh-In Thong

Shyanna Bintliff attended the ceremonial weigh-ins in leather biker wear, with assless chaps and a thong.

Shyanna Bintliff’s Knockout Win in BKFC

The bout against Marisol Ruelas started on shaky ground – literally. In the opening round, biker chick Bintliff was tested hard, hitting the canvas after Ruelas landed a crisp shot. But true to the fighting spirit of the plains, Bintliff wasn’t about to let her Sturgis debut get spoiled by an early trip to the deck. Instead, she shook off the cobwebs, flashed the sort of gritty determination you expect from someone representing both Billings, Montana and Las Vegas, and got right back in Ruelas’ face.

SHYANNA BINTLIFF RETURNS FIRE & GETS THE FINISH 👏#BKFC79 | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/XG7FB1w0Av — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 3, 2025

Round two saw the tide shift. Bintliff, undeterred by the earlier knockdown, came out swinging. With the crowd behind her, she ramped up the pressure, turning up the heat with a barrage of bare-knuckle punches. A minute and eleven seconds into the second round, she found the shot she’d been hunting – a clean strike that put Ruelas on her heels and left the referee with no choice but to halt the contest for a technical knockout.

That’s a TKO comeback win for Bintliff, who moves to 2-0 in her bare-knuckle career – quite a statement to make for her BKFC premiere. The featherweight showdown served as an appetizer on a card also packed with chaos: from Julian “Let Me Bang” Lane taking welterweight gold to knockouts aplenty across divisions.

Don’t be surprised if she becomes a regular knockout artist at these rowdy, glove-free brawls.