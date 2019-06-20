Watch: Artem Lobov & Paulie Malignaggi Intense Staredown At BKFC 6 Press Conference

Spread the word!













Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi squared off earlier today (Thurs. June 20, 2019) after their Bare-Knuckle FC 6 press conference.

Neither man let up once it was time to face the media, as they continued to stare each other down before Malignaggi eventually broke the tension. Check out the footage from the staredown here:

BKFC takes place from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida Saturday night (June 22). The show kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (PPV). You can view the event on FITE TV for $39.99.

Check out the full BKFC 6 fight card below:

Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov

Chris Leben vs. Dakota Cochrane

Reginald Barnett Jr vs. Johnny Bedford

Joey Beltran vs. Jamie Campbell

Tom Shoaff vs. Julian Lane

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Travis Thompson

Elvin Leon Brito vs. Jim Alers

Malignaggi has some long-standing issues with Lobov and the Conor McGregor team. The former boxing world champion was part of McGregor’s training camp for Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. However, once McGregor leaked photos and videos from their sparring sessions, mainly a clip that showed what looked like McGregor knocking Malignaggi down – despite Malignaggi alleging it was a trip – Malignaggi departed the camp.

“The Magic Man” has held a grudge over the incident over the past several years. Now, he has found his way into a bare-knuckle fight against McGregor’s good friend and teammate, Lobov. Malignaggi is likely trying to angle himself into a fight with “The Notorious One” himself.