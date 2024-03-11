Video – UFC champion Jon Jones sends kid to the hospital after delivering vicious leg kick while training

Today’s example of f*ck around and find out comes courtesy of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

In a video clip shared by @DovySimuMMA on X, ‘Bones’ unloaded a rather nasty-looking low kick on someone who probably has no business standing across the greatest mixed martial artist in the sport’s history. The results are exactly what you would expect.

Jones has been out of action ever since he returned to claim the heavyweight crown with a quick submission victory over perennial contender Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year. Originally, ‘Bones’ was scheduled to defend his title in a superfight with former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic in November, but Jones was forced to bow out after suffering a pectoral tear weeks ahead of fight night.

Will Tom Aspinall Take Another Fight While He Waits for jon jones?

During his downtime, Jon Jones also had some work done on his elbow before his comeback, tentatively scheduled for sometime this summer. Upon his return, ‘Bones’ will defend his title against Miocic with the winner (hopefully) moving on to unify their title with current interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall won the belt at UFC 295, scoring a 69-second KO against Sergei Pavlovich. The UK fan favorite hoped to unify his title with ‘Bones’ as soon as the undisputed champ was cleared for a return, but he’ll have to wait a bit longer while Jones settles some business with Miocic first.

However, we could potentially see Aspinall take a fight in the interim. Following Curtis Blaydes’ sensational second-round knockout of Jailton Almeida at UFC 299, ‘Razor’ could be in line for a rematch with Aspinall after scoring a quick 15-second TKO against the Salford, England in 2022.