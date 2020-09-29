Polish promotion Wotore is a newcomer to the combat sports scene and held its third event WOTORE 3, earlier this month (Sat. September 19).

The rules of Wotore are reminiscent of the Vale Tudo tournaments of the 1990s. Participants compete without gloves, and headbutts are legal. Bouts are fought without time-limits, and the eight-person knockout tournament, which each event is based around, is open weight.

If your a martial arts fan looking for something a little different, check out the recap of WOTORE 3 below.

What do you think of Wotore’s highlights?