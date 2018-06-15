Video: Watch Muay Thai’s Insane ‘Knockout Of The Year’

There isn’t a high-level mixed martial arts event on tap for this weekend, but there have been some amazing knockouts in other combat sports nonetheless.

Bellator phenom Michael ‘Venom’ Page scored his second boxing triumph with a crushing knockout from Great Britain today, yet that pales in comparison to KO that many are discussing as Muay Thai’s “Knockout of the Year.”

Chalawan Por Onnut met Rambong Leesorkanka in a 119-pound affairyesterday in Thailand, and he scored the vicious KO with a kick you don’t see too often.

Watch the insane KO right here: