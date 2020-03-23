VIDEO | Unseen Footage Of Tyson Fury Training For Deontay Wilder Rematch

Spread the word!













New, previously unseen footage of Tyson Fury preparing to face Deontay Wilder for a second time has been released.

‘The Gypsy King’ dethroned the American power puncher in Las Vegas last month. Fury dominated the WBC champion over seven rounds, dropping his opponent twice before Wilder’s corner mercifully threw in the towel.

Previously the fighter had banned British sports network BT Sport from broadcasting any of his training. This is because he was working on a new, more aggressive style which no-one had previously seen from him.

The Englishman is primarily known as a master boxer, employing the hit and don’t get hit tactic to outpoint his opponents. This is what we saw from him during his first fight with Wilder. However, the judges didn’t give Fury the decision many believe he had earned, and it is that fact which saw him take bold steps to change his style.

In the build-up to the rematch, Fury switched trainers from Ben Davison to Sugar Hill, with the end goal of scoring a knockout win. Speaking pre-fight about what we could expect in the eagerly anticipated rematch, he said.

“I’m not looking for herky-jerky. I want him to meet me dead centre in the ring and have a slugfest. I didn’t come here again to get a bad decision. I know I won’t get a decision in the United States, that’s clear. That’s why I hired Sugar Hill. If I didn’t want a knockout, I wouldn’t hire the Kronk trainer who specialises on sitting on your punches, landing the right hand.”

Now he has been proven correct. It’s crazy to see this six-minute clip of coach and fighter working the pads, knowing what is to come. Check out the video below.

Should Tyson Fury employ the same tactics against Deontay Wilder in the trilogy fight?