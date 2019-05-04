Video: Unreal One-Punch Stunner Could Be 2019’s ‘Knockout Of The Year’

Spread the word!













It’s still a young year relatively, but 2019 has already seen several wholly amazing knockouts in mixed martial arts (MMA). A stunning KO that just went down at tonight’s (Sat., May 4, 2019) Bellator Birmingham may just be the new ‘Knockout of the Year,’ however.

Touted kickboxing specialist Raymond Daniels met Wilker Barros and the fight ended in what could only be called shocking fashion. Using his unique striking skillset that has deservedly drawn comparisons to Michael “Venom” Page, Daniels unleashed a tornado kick towards the end of the first.

It missed, but it gave him enough time to unleash a hellacious punch that knocked Barros out cold with 24 seconds left in the first. Watch it via Twitter below: