Video: UFC’s Most Shocking Head Kick Knockouts – Watch the KOs That Shook the Octagon

These are the best head kick knockouts in UFC history. The UFC has just dropped a video compilation of the Best Head Kick KO’s in UFC HISTORY. If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like when a shin meets destiny, this is your answer. The video is a highlight reel of some of the most jaw-dropping, consciousness-evaporating head kick knockouts to ever echo through the Octagon.

Shin Meets Chin: The UFC’s Greatest Head Kick Knockouts Unleashed

No frills, just pure impact. Among the fights featured, Edson Barboza’s spinning wheel kick against Terry Etim is here too, a knockout that’s still replayed in slow motion so viewers can appreciate just how physics-defying it was. Gabriel Gonzaga’s head kick KO of Mirko Cro Cop at UFC 70 makes the cut – a moment that left fans stunned as the head kick king got a taste of his own medicine.

Others include Kevin Lee, Shi Ming, Joaquin Buckley, Lyoto Machida, and Alex Pereira, among others.

“Witness the most devastating head kick knockouts in UFC history! From legendary finishes to jaw-dropping moments, these KOs showcase the true power and precision of elite strikers. Don’t blink — these head kicks end fights in an instant!”

For everyone else, this is must-see viewing – just don’t try it at home, unless your furniture is insured.