Video: UFC on ESPN+ 2 Media Day Faceoffs

The media day for this weekend’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, went down today.

In the main event of the evening, top bantamweights Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes will rematch. The fight is perceived to be for the next bantamweight title shot as a result. In the co-main event, longtime former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will meet surging contender Renato Moicano.

The card may be lacking any mainstream star power, but overall it’s a pivotal event for Brazilian MMA. Watch the media day staredowns via MMA Fighting here: